'Reflections': Belgian artist Saskia Pintelon explores interplay between self-image, reality

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) In a world increasingly dominated by screens, filters, and online personas, an upcoming solo exhibition by Belgian artist Saskia Pintelon invites viewers to explore the complex interplay between self-image and reality.

"Reflections: The Mirror and the Self", scheduled to be held from March 29-April 9 at Stir World/Vis a Vis in Chhatarpur, is a debut exhibition by Delhi-based art gallery Pristine Contemporary.

"The show is a profound exploration of the ever-relevant themes of self, perception, and reality. It challenges viewers to confront their own reflections, both in the literal and metaphorical sense, while encouraging a deeper understanding of the complexities that underlie our perceptions of self and the world," said the Sri Lanka-based artist in a statement.

Pintelon is known for constructing visually engaging narratives that encourage viewers to contemplate a wide spectrum of topics such as age, beauty, gender, loneliness, economics, and the impact of internet culture, often infused with subtle humour.

For her upcoming show, she has used diverse artistic mediums, including paintings, photographs, sculptures, interactive installations, videos, and performances, to prompt "contemplation on self- perception, the masks we wear, and the intimate confrontations with our innermost selves, once unmasked".

According to the organisers, the almost two-week long exhibition offers a moment of introspection and contemplation, a chance to scrutinise the reflections that shape our lives.

"This art exhibition delves into the timeless themes of identity, self-perception, and the elusive nature of truth, drawing from a diverse range of artistic expressions to ignite a profound dialogue on the human condition," Arjun Sawhney and Arjun Butani, the co-founders of Pristine Contemporary, said in a statement.

Other artists represented at the gallery include the likes of Haneen Almoosawi, Sivasubramaniam Kajendran, Varad Bang and Shakeel Solanki.