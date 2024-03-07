'Reflections of Womanhood': Art exhibition to address women's rights on International Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A multi-disciplinary art exhibition, featuring works by the likes of Anjolie Ela Menon, FN Souza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, Biman Dasgupta, Shobha Broota and Rini Dhumal, aims to address issues faced by women across the world, including disparity in education, employment, and gender inequality.

Collectively organised by Pioneer Art Gallery, Divine Art Gallery with digital partner Ehsaas, the art exhibition, titled "Reflections of Womanhood", will open at the respective galleries on Friday to mark the 'International Women's Day'.

The show wi ll feature paintings, sculptures, photography, installation and printmaking to put forward the imagery of "silent artworks narrating tales of millions of women across the globe".

"The show celebrates not only women but also everything feminine from mother earth, to life and all the way to the inception of the universe with Shiva and Shakti," the organisers said in a statement.

Curated by Manisha Gawade, the exhibition will feature works by 54 artists who have narrated "tales of courage, love and dedication of countless women on their canvases and sculptures".

"Only a drastic change in our education can lead to economic freedom for women, leading the way to a progressive new tomorrow. Gender biases cannot pave the way for our generations to come. This show brings this very important message to the nation as a whole.

"Ehsaas has always stood for women, artists and weavers and we believe that all the art forms are interdependent on each other and it is hence that we take pride in staging this wonderful event as a combined amalgamation of the various art forms," Gawade said in a statement.

Other eminent artists at the exhibition include Alka Raghuvanshi, Gogi Saroj Pal, Jogen Chowdhury, Ananda Moy Banerji, Arpana Caur, Paresh Maity, Shakti Burman, Seema Kohli, Qamar Dagar, Ramesh Gorjala, and Sarla Chandra.

The show will be inaugurated at Pioneer Art Gallery by Kuchipudi maestro Rashmi Vaidyalingam followed by instrumental music performance by tabla player Pt. Ram Kumar Mishra and Rahul Kumar Mishra, accompanied by Shambhu Sisodia on Sarangi.

At Divine Art Gallery, Odissi doyen Sharon Lowen will inaugurate the show that will be followed by a kathak performance by the disciples of Shinjini Kulkarni.

The exhibition will come to a close on March 28. PTI MAH MG MG