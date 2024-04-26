Reflects his upbringing: CM’s son slams Aaditya for remarks against his father

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has hit out at rival Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for disparaging remarks against his father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying it reflects the ex-minister’s upbringing.

Aaditya is a bitter critic of CM Shinde, whose revolt in 2022 had led to the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and split the original Shiv Sena, then headed by his father Uddhav Thackeray.

Referring to CM Shinde, Aaditya recently called him a “shameless and despicable” person.

“He (Aaditya) has been brought up with these values – one who only curses, and badmouths (opponents). We have been taught to talk good. People will teach those who have been taught to talk ill,” Shrikant Shinde told reporters in Kalyan on Thursday.

Shrikant Shinde is contesting from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency for the third time.

“The act of muddying the atmosphere in Maharashtra, cursing and badmouthing, and doing politics by stooping so low stems out of frustration,” he added. PTI PR NR