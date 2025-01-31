Reform, perform, transform strong pillars of India's governance model: President Murmu

New Delhi: Reform, perform and transform have become synonymous with India's new governance model across the world, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, she also highlighted different good governance initiatives started by the government.

"To take the grand edifice of progress to new glories, strong pillars are required. For India's development, my government has established three strong pillars of reform, perform and transform. Today, these words have become synonyms of India's new governance model across the world," Murmu said.

Focusing on good governance, the i-GOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi digital platform has been created, encouraging government employees to enhance their skills and become true Karmayogis, she said.

"This platform offers 1,700 courses and more than 2 crore course completions have taken place," Murmu said.

To ensure that the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' continues to be guided by the ideals of the country's Constitution, the government has placed four key principles -- service, good governance, prosperity and pride -- at the core of its governance, she said.

"The government is making rapid advances in its commitment to reform, perform and transform. The guiding mantra of my government is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' and its goal is the creation of a Viksit Bharat," she said.