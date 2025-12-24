Reforms by Modi govt eliminated inefficiency, corruption: V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said the reforms being pursued by the Modi government for the past decade are not merely policy initiatives but bold steps aimed at eliminating decades-old inefficiencies and corruption.

Addressing a book launch event here, Radhakrishnan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'minimum government, maximum governance' has evolved into a working model of efficiency and discipline.

The present government has ensured that India moves from policy paralysis to purposeful governance, from a poverty mindset to a prosperity mission, and from dependence to self-reliance, Radhakrishnan said.

The book, 'Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era', has been authored by Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar. PTI NAB ARI