Reforms in civil services exam evolving process: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Reforms in civil services exam are a continuous and evolving process undertaken by the government from time to time to meet the requirements of governance besides addressing the social dynamics to make it more inclusive, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The civil services examination (CSE) is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in accordance with the civil service examination rules notified by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The CSE rules are finalised by the DoPT in consultation with various stakeholders including the UPSC, cadre controlling authorities (CCAs) of participating services and other ministries/departments, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said.

"The reform in CSE is a continuous and evolving process. Government undertakes such exercise from time to time to enhance the efficacy of examination process, to meet the requirements of governance and to address the social dynamics so as to make it more inclusive," he said.

The minister was responding to questions, including whether the government received suggestions or representations regarding the need for reforms in the civil services examinations besides concerns raised regarding "excessive coaching dependence, limited attempt age criteria, and evaluation transparency".