Reforms key to shaping future: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said reforms are crucial to shaping the future and must align with changing times.

“Only reforms will change the future. There is a need to bring reforms in sync with the changing times,” Naidu said in a press release, after meeting the winners of competitions held under the ‘super GST super savings’ campaign.

The state government had organised essay writing, painting, and speech competitions for school students on the theme of GST 2.0 reforms.

The chief minister felicitated 17 winners from 13 undivided districts and presented them with certificates. PTI STH SSK