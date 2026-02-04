Reforms undertaken by Modi govt taking India towards 'Viksit Bharat' goal: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Wednesday said India is making rapid strides towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' and the Narendra Modi-led government has ushered in an era of "reform, perform and transform" from "policy paralysis" and "scam-ridden" governance earlier.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda outlined various reforms undertaken by the government and talked about the "massive shift" in external security stance, while referring to 'Operation Sindoor' and other military strikes against Pakistan.

"As far as security is concerned, I want to state that there has been a massive shift and our neighbouring country Pakistan which always kept an evil eye on us, against whom the previous governments acted with a lot of restraint, has been given a befitting reply under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

Nadda cited the surgical strikes carried out by Indian armed forces in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack and Balakot airstrikes after Pulwama terror attack.

He observed that President Droupadi Murmu's address was inspiring and reflected foresightedness.

Nadda said the President's address is a powerful reflection of India's developmental journey. She has spoken about a mix of our ancient cultural heritage and also regarding our 2047 Viksit Bharat road map and the aspirations of 150 crore Indians.

He mentioned the decisive leadership under PM Modi and the transformation witnessed by the nation.

Citing examples, he referred to the GST implementation ushering in transparency and reforms in the indirect tax regime effected last September 22, which led to massive savings for citizens. PTI RSN TRB