Refrain from further terror misadventures or face harsh action: Anurag Thakur warns Pakistan

Nahan (HP): BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday warned Pakistan of harsh action if it continued with further terror misadventures.

Thakur, who led the Tiranga Yatra in Ponta Sahib and Nahan, said Pakistan should refrain from any further terror misadventure otherwise India's response will be harsher.

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, the former Union minister said those raising questions on surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor are speaking the language of Pakistan.

"India does not tease anyone but if anyone teases us then he will not be spared at any cost," he said and praised the bravery, patience and indomitable courage of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Army has proved its professional superiority worldwide by destroying terrorist hideouts and military bases uniquely and historically, hitting targets with precision without harming even a single civilian, he added.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh alleged that the leaders raising questions on the valour and operational success of the Indian military are working in the interest of the enemy country.

Thakur asked why those leaders were silent when China was trying to capture Doklam. They have proved time and again that they live in India but work for enemies, he said.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said the party has written to the state government to take immediate steps to throw Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas out of the state. Otherwise, the BJP will protest on the streets against the inaction of the government, he added.

Bindal alleged that due to vote-bank politics, the state government was continuously ignoring the national interest by not taking any steps against such illegal foreign intruders.