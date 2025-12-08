Refrain from introducing Higher Education Commission of India Bill: CPI(M) MP to ministers

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) CPI(M) MP John Brittas wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, urging them to reconsider proceeding with the introduction of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, 2025, during the ongoing session of Parliament.

In his letter, Brittas expressed concern that the draft Bill is yet to be placed in the public domain and that key stakeholders, including state governments, universities, teachers, students' bodies etc., have not been meaningfully consulted.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader pointed out that the proposed legislation will have far-reaching implications for institutional autonomy, federalism, state universities, public funding of higher education and academic freedom.

Brittas demanded that the government either refrain from introducing the Bill at this stage or, alternatively, refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for a detailed scrutiny and wider consultation before it is taken up for consideration.

"I most earnestly urge the government not to proceed with the immediate introduction of the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025. Should the government, however, choose to proceed, it is imperative in the national interest that the Bill be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee so that all stakeholders may be duly heard before the Bill is taken up for consideration," the Left leader said.

A bill to set up a higher education regulator, which will replace bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), is listed for introduction in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the proposed legislation has been christened the Higher Education Commission of India Bill.

The Higher Education Commission of India, proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), looks to replace the UGC, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). PTI AO RC