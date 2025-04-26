Refrain from live coverage of defence operations, security force movement: Govt to media channels

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The government asked media outlets on Saturday to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces, contending that such reportage may inadvertently help hostile elements.

The advisory comes in the wake of reporting on defence matters following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

"In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations," said the advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on 'sources-based' information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken," it stated.

The advisory also said that premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel.

The advisory cited past incidents such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, and the Kandahar hijacking, when "unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests".