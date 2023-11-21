Refrain from sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations: Govt advisory to news channels

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today issued an advisory to television channels to refrain from sensationalizing the ongoing rescue operation underway at Silkyara, Uttarakhand and from undertaking any live posts/videos from close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are underway, and ensure that the human life-saving activity by the various agencies is in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operations site.

The government is keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2 km-built tunnel portion. Various Government agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of 41 workers. The operation underway around the tunnel is of an extremely sensitive nature involving saving so many lives. Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels specially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity to the rescue operations site have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations.

The Ministry has advised the TV channels to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter specially in putting out headlines, videos & images and take due care of the sensitive nature of the operation, the psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general.

Earlier on Tuesday, rescuers released the first video of workers trapped inside the collapsed part of the tunnel. The visuals were captured using an endoscopic flexi camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch pipeline.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing since portions of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide early on November 12, leaving the workers trapped behind a huge mound of debris.

Till Monday, a four-inch existing tube was being used to supply oxygen and items like dry fruits and medicines into the section of the tunnel beyond the rubble of the collapsed portion.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government.