Refrain from violence: Tripura CM to BJP workers ahead of panchayat polls

Agartala Jul 13 (PTI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asked BJP workers to show restraint and refrain from any form of violence during the panchayat elections.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP's extended state executive committee at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, he asked party leaders to focus on connecting with the people.

"Our workers must refrain from any kind of violence, unrest or unruly behaviour. Consistency in victory is essential, and our actions must reflect the philosophy of the BJP," he said.

Saha stressed on effectively communicating to the people the development works undertaken by the BJP-led governments in the state and Centre.

"Highlight all the development works undertaken for the welfare of the people and the country. It is crucial to take these to the grassroots level," he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, its state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and MP Biplab Kumar Deb were present in the meeting.