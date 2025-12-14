Refundable ‘green deposit’ scheme launched to curb plastic pollution in Meghalaya

Shillong, Dec 14 (PTI) Tourists carrying plastic bottles or bags into some of Meghalaya’s most popular eco-tourism destinations will have to pay a refundable “green deposit”, with the state government on Sunday rolling out a scheme to curb plastic pollution in high-footfall natural sites, officials said.

The Green Deposit scheme has been introduced at destinations such as Cherrapunjee, Dawki and the Living Root Bridges, where a surge in tourist numbers has led to rising plastic waste, posing threats to rivers, forests and fragile ecosystems, they said.

Under the initiative, visitors entering notified areas with plastic items, including bottles and wrappers, will be required to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 100. The amount will be returned when tourists dispose of or return their plastic waste at designated exit points.

The measure is aimed at discouraging littering and promoting a “leave no trace” ethic among visitors, the officials said.

The scheme forms part of Meghalaya’s broader efforts to strengthen waste management through community-led sanitation models, improved waste segregation and stricter enforcement of plastic regulations, they said.

The initiative also aligns with directions of the Meghalaya High Court on strict implementation of the ban on single-use plastics, particularly items below 120 microns.

The scheme combines enforcement and awareness, with local communities and tourism stakeholders playing a key role in implementation to ensure environmental protection, the officials added. PTI JOP RBT