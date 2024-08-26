Refused money for alcohol, man kills mother in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 26 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother here for refusing to give him money to purchase liquor, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ravinder (35), a native of Noorpur village, they said.

Ravinder's sister, Kabool told the police that her brother is an alcoholic and handicapped. He was undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre and recently returned home, an officer said.

After killing his mother, Roshni Devi, with a sharp-edged weapon, Ravinder called Kabool and informed her about the incident.

"He told me that my mother refused to give him money to buy liquor", Kabool told the police.

The complainant further told police that she, along with her son, returned from her in-laws and found her mother dead in the courtyard, an officer said.

Based on Kabool's complaint, the police registered an FIR at the Bilapur police station and arrested Ravinder on Sunday. "The accused was produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody," the officer added. PIT COR BM HIG