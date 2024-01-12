Refused money for drugs addict sets fire to his home

Nagaon (Assam), Jan 12 (PTI) A drug-addict reportedly set ablaze his home in Assam's Nagaon district after his family refused to give him money to buy narcotics, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The official said the incident occured on Thursday evening at Morongial Pathar area of the district.

“The accused had sought money from his family members to buy drugs. When they refused, he initially threatened them with dire consequences and later threatened to burn down the house. When the family still refused to relent, he actually set the house on fire,” the police official said.

Locals immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot.

“The house was completely damaged in the fire. We have arrested the accused and legal proceedings have been initiated,” the official said.

The neighbours said that the 27-year-old accused had previously physically attacked his mother and threatened his brother when they had refused to give him money to buy drugs. PTI SSG KK SSG KK