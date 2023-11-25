Refused money to buy fried chicken, man kills wife with scissors in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A tailor allegedly killed his wife in Prem Nagar Colony here by stabbing her neck with a pair of scissors after she refused to give him cash to buy fried chicken, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Shahid Hussain has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Noor Bano (46), said Siddharth Gautam, officiating Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Loni area.

Gautam said the couple had an argument on Friday night when Bano allegedly refused to give Hussain money to buy fried chicken from the market. She, however, went out and bought the chicken few minutes later but the argument continued and Hussain allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors, Bano was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, Gautam said, addiing that the entire incident took place in front of the children of the couple.

The police lodged a case and arrested the accused few hours after the death of his wife, the officer added. PTI COR CDN RPA