Regime change at Centre will also show exit door to UP govt: Dimple Yadav

Etawah: Samajwadi Party's Mainpuri candidate Dimple Yadav on Tuesday said if the BJP regime at the Centre is removed, the work of removing the Uttar Pradesh government can also happen.

Addressing an election rally here, Yadav said "this Lok Sabha elections is to save the Constitution and democracy".

"Every section of society is feeling neglected. The people in the BJP spread false things. Now the entire state and country have come to know that this is a government of lies and loot. We have to fight this election very closely as well as cleverly," Yadav said.

"Our aim should be that this is the right time to remove the government which wants to change the Constitution and snatch away the political, social and economic rights and respect that we get through it. If this (BJP) government is removed from the Centre, then the work of removing the UP government can also happen," she added.

The Samajwadi Party leader alleged the BJP has spread corruption across the country through electoral bonds and said it has done the work of humiliating the country by bringing in the Agniveer scheme.

"This is only a four-year job scheme. I think it is the responsibility of all --the youth -- to remove such a government," she said.

Without naming anyone, the Mainpuri MP said, "You all are our family and those who do not have families will not be able to understand what an emotional bond is with a family." Taking to reporters later, Yadav claimed the INDIA bloc is winning the Lok Sabha elections this time.

"Now it is just a matter of how much margin we win and whether we can further increase our previous victory margin or not," she said.

The Samajwadi Party leader further said the National Crime Records Bureau figures show that there has been a 50 per cent increase in heinous crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.