'Regional commander' of Maoist outfit arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), Mar 2 (PTI) A self-styled regional commander of a banned Maoist outfit, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 18 lakh on his head, was arrested in Chatra district, police said on Sunday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the Maoist belonging to the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), they said.

"He, along with three associates, were arrested during a vehicle checking drive near Putsgiya bridge in Hunterganj area on Saturday," SP Vikas Pandey told reporters.

The Jharkhand government had announced a bounty of Rs 15 lakh and the National Bureau of Investigation (NIA) Rs 3 lakh for information on the Maoist, the SP said.

Pandey said he was wanted in over 75 cases related to Maoist activities.

"Arms and cartridges, including a US-made rifle, were also recovered," the officer added.

Investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT