Regional event to promote awareness on Constitution in Guwahati next week

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) To mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the Law Ministry is organising a third regional event in Guwahati next week where eight podcasts focusing on safeguarding citizens' constitutional rights through various schemes will be launched.

Advertisment

The ministry said the regional event at IIT Guwahati is part of the year-long celebration 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign launched in January this year.

The event will commence with the planting of saplings in honour of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly who played a pivotal role in the creation of the Constitution of India.

The event will feature the launch of the "Samvidhan Katta" magazine, which highlights 75 stories illustrating the significance of the Constitution in everyday life, along with experiences from stakeholders and field functionaries involved in the Tele Law and Nyaya Bandhu programmes of the ministry.

Advertisment

The event will include the release of eight podcasts focused on safeguarding citizens' constitutional rights through the Tele Law and Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) programmes.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, will attend the event.

Nearly 1400 participants will attend the event in person, including judges of the Gauhati High Court, Village-Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) from Common Service Centres (CSC) and others.

Advertisment

The 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign is designed to promote understanding of the constitution and raise awareness about legal rights. To enhance participation and inclusivity, regional events have been planned. PTI NAB AS AS