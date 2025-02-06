Regional fruit, flower exhibition to begin at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow from Feb 7

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) The annual regional fruit, vegetable and flower exhibition will be held at the Raj Bhavan premises from February 7 to 9.

According to a press statement, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate the three-day event at 10 am on Friday and open it to the public.

This year, 1,774 participants will showcase their exhibits across various categories. The key attractions include a giant Ganesha statue, models of the planetary system, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Apna Pyara Ghar and representations of animals, birds and tribal farmers made of natural flowers.

Additionally, maps of India and Uttar Pradesh highlighting the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative will also be displayed.

Visitors can enter the exhibition through Gate No. 1 of the Raj Bhavan, it said.