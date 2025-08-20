Regional FSL organises workshop in Kota for policemen

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 20 (PTI) A workshop was organised at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday for collection of evidence for policemen. At least 58 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors attended the workshop, officials said.

Detailed information related to scientific evidence collection of various sections of FSL Kota, narcotics evidence, chemicals, DNA, POCSO, murder, suicide, preservation, collection and dispatch of evidence using crime scene kits was demonstrated to the policemen.

Addressing the workshop, additional director, RFSL, Dr Rakhi Khanna said it is often found that if evidences are not collected properly from the crime scene and not scientifically preserved, justice fails to be delivered.

Assistant Director from the Biology/Serology/Toxicology/DNA section, Dr KN Vashishth; assistant director from the Physics section, Sher Singh Jakhar; Vinod Prajapat from the Poison section; and Mamta Kanwar Rathore from the Chemistry section detailed live demonstration of crime scene. PTI COR MNK MNK