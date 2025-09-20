Regional manager of nationalised bank found hanging in Ranchi

Ranchi Sep 20 (PTI) The regional manager of a nationalised bank was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ishwar Chandra Jha (37), who was living with his family in Durga Mandir Lane within Sukhdeo Nagar police station limits.

KK Sahu, the officer in-charge of Sukhdeo Nagar police station said, "The incident occurred around 10.30 am. We sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Ranchi Institute of Medical Science (RIMS). A forensics team was called in for investigation.” Sahu said the immediate reason for the incident was yet been ascertained.

"The deceased’s wife is an employee of a government bank. She was not in a state to say something. As of now, no case has been registered. We are awaiting a complaint from the victim’s family to investigate the matter”, he said. PTI RPS RPS MNB