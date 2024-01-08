Regional meet on e-governance in Guwahati from Tuesday

Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) A two-day regional conference on e-governance with the objective to empower people through digital transformation will be held here from Tuesday, an official statement said.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will inaugurate the meet in presence of Union Minister for Science & Technology, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) is organising the meet in collaboration with the government of Assam. Delegates from all the Northeastern and eastern states will attend the conference.

This is the 26th regional conference convened by DARPG since 2014, the statement said.

The main objective of the conference is to bring national and state-level public administration organisations on the same platform to share experiences in innovations in public administration, transforming future public solution for improving quality of life, good governance, e-governance, digital governance, etc.

It will have seven sessions on various topics such as Unified Service Delivery Portal, e-Governance Awarded Initiatives 2022 and best practices of government of Assam. PTI SSG SSG MNB