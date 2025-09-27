Regional office inaugurated in Agra on World Tourism Day

Lucknow/Agra, Sep 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government held a a series of programmes across the state, including the inauguration of an upgraded Regional Tourism Office in Agra, on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Saturday.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh also flagged off student groups for eco, heritage and spiritual tours in Agra, a statement said.

Singh said, "Tourism is at the heart of Uttar Pradesh's growth story. On World Tourism Day, as we embrace the theme of sustainable transformation, our vision is clear: to make tourism inclusive, community-driven and environmentally responsible.

"Every new initiative brings us closer to realising the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047, with Uttar Pradesh as a leading global destination." Celebrations in Agra also included interactions with hoteliers and cultural representatives on sustainable practices, followed by a community lunch.

In Lucknow, the Manyavar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management (MKITM) organised a programme in the presence of Tourism & Culture Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat and Tourism Special Secretary Eesha Priya.

Chief Minister Fellowship achievers Jyoti Tiwari (Barabanki) and Aditya Yadav (Gorakhpur) were felicitated for their work.

Students of the institute gave cultural performances, including Ganesh Vandana, folk and classical dances, Janmashtami and Durga Puja-themed items, and street plays on sustainability.

Rural tourism activities were held across districts, including Gonda, Raebareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Jhansi and Jalaun.

These featured prabhat pheris, plantation drives, handicraft stalls, heritage walks and cultural events.

The UP Eco-Tourism Development Board introduced special one-day educational tour packages from Lucknow.

Officials said the events highlighted Uttar Pradesh's vision of sustainable, inclusive tourism with active participation of students, villagers, artisans and industry stakeholders. PTI CDN SMV SMV SKY SKY