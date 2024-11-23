Regional parties continue to be future of Indian politics, says BRS on Maha, Jharkhand poll results

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results have sent a clear message that regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Saturday.

In a post on 'X', he said the Congress party fails to become a strong opposition, but is hellbent on destroying regional parties and it has become a recurring theme.

"The writing is on the wall! Today’s Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results have sent a clear message: Regional parties have always been and will continue to be the future of Indian politics. Congress party fails to become a strong opposition but is hellbent on destroying regional parties. This has become a recurring theme," he said in the post.

As per the latest vote counting trends, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is heading towards thumping majority in Maharashtra.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc was leading in 50 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand while the NDA was ahead in 30, according to the Election Commission's website.

Rama Rao further said the BJP is surviving only because of Congress’s inability and incompetence and both the national parties are "shamelessly piggybacking on regional parties’ hardwork and commitment".

The BRS leader mocked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying that his campaigns and speeches in Maharashtra couldn’t save the Congress party from failure.

He advised Reddy to focus on delivering the "six guarantees" that the Congress had promised during assembly polls last year. PTI GDK KH