Regional party MCC merges with CPI(ML) Liberation in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Sep 9 (PTI) The Marxists Coordination Committee (MCC), a regional Left party, on Monday formally merged with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation during a programme in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced the merger at a public meeting organised at Dhanbad’s Golf Ground.

The MCC had been founded by AK Roy and other leaders in 1972.

Addressing the workers of both organisations, Bhattacharya said that the merger was made to fight against the BJP.

“It is the need of the hour to unite to stop the BJP that is dividing the country and robbing mineral resources. It came to power in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. But, we can stop the BJP with a united effort. So, MCC has merged in CPI(ML) Liberation to save the country,” Bhattacharya said.

Addressing the gathering, MCC working president Arup Chatterjee said that the unification would change the political scenario of the region.

“We will try to add other small regional parties with us to present a strong alternative before people,” said Chatterjee, a former MLA.

Bagodar MLA Binod Singh said that the merger of two strong organisations had been demanded for long time.

"After the merger, CPI(ML) Liberation has become a strong outfit in North Chhotanagpur division. The BJP cannot return to power if we stop it in the region," he said.