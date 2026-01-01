Regional Passport Office in Patna issued 4.2 lakh passports in 2025

Patna, Jan 1 (PTI) The Regional Passport Office in Patna issued 4.2 lakh passports in the year 2025, an official statement said on Thursday.

In 2025, the regional passport office received 46,531 more applications than in 2024. In 2024, a total of 4,05,721 applications were accepted.

"The Patna office received 4,52,252 applications in 2025…out of which passports were issued to 4,20,210 individuals. The Regional Passport Office is expanding its passport processing capacity day by day.

"Currently, out of the total 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar under the Regional Passport Office, Patna, there are Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKS) in 37 Lok Sabha constituencies and Passport Seva Kendras in two Lok Sabha constituencies, through which passport applications of applicants of Bihar are accepted," said the statement.

The number of applications accepted through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras is increasing day by day, and the Regional Passport Office is periodically extending the number of appointments to process applications as required, it said.

Along with passport applications, all Post Office Passport Seva Kendras are also accepting Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) applications, which were previously accepted only at the Passport Seva Kendras. Additionally, the Passport Seva Kendra, Darbhanga, has also started Tatkal Passport Services, thereby making Tatkal Passport services available both in Patna and Darbhanga, it added. PTI PKD RG