Regional Provident Fund Commissioner held by CBI for graft

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner posted at the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation office here while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, officials said Thursday.

The accused, Jagdish Tambe, posted as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Delhi (West), had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh for favourably settling Regular Disciplinary Action proceedings of an employee and during negotiations, reduced the amount by half, they said.

The employee approached the CBI with a complaint, following which a raid was conducted.

During the raid, Tambe was arrested "red-handed" while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.50 lakh, the agency said in a statement. PTI ABS DV DV