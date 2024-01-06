Register police complaint against girls' school headmaster for molesting tribal students, officials told

Korba, Jan 6 (PTI) Tribal development department authorities in Chhattisgarh's Korba district have asked the superintendent of the hostel of a girls' residential school to file a police case against the facility's headmaster for alleged molestation and harassment of students, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

On December 21, tribal students of the 'Kanya Asharm Shala, a residential school for girls in Podi-Uproda development block, had accused the headmaster of exploiting them physically and mentally, the official said.

"At the time, the district education officer had suspended the headmaster and informed the assistant commissioner (tribal development) of Korba about the matter," he said.

On January 3, the assistant commissioner (tribal development) of Korba asked the superintendent of the hostel to lodge a police complaint against the headmaster, the official informed.

When contacted, a senior police official, however, said the force was yet to get any information regarding this matter. PTI COR BNM BNM