Registered dhabha owners may get blacklisted if complaints received: HRTC vice chairman

Hamirpur (HP), May 16 (PTI) Playing with the health of passengers travelling in Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses in the state will not be tolerated, said HRTC Vice Chairman Ajay Verma on Friday.

Talking to the media persons here, he said that if any complaints are received against "Dhabhas (roadside food stalls)" approved by the corporation then strict action will be taken against them which would include imposition of fine and blacklisting of such dhabas.

Verma, who earlier chaired the review meeting of the Hamirpur Division of the Corporation, said that discussion was held on the income-expenditure, bus services and other issues of the six depots of the corporation under Hamirpur Division, namely Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh, Una, Dehra and Sansarpur Terrace.

Verma said that to promote religious tourism, the corporation has started bus services from Hamirpur to Ayodhya and Vrindavan as well as other buses to Chintpurni, Jwalaji, Naina Devi, Deot Siddh and other religious places.