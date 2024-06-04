Registration counters for new MPs activated in Parliament House complex

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Registration counters for newly-elected MPs will become operational from 2 PM on Tuesday at the Parliament House complex, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said as the counting of votes progressed.

It also said the registration counters will remain operational from 10 AM to 8 PM from June 5 to June 14.

Seeking to reduce paper work and making formalities for members seamless, the registration process will be done through an online integrated software application.

Members would not be required to sign multiple physical forms with various branches, a move that would help save a substantial amount of time.

Earlier, the registration of newly-elected members used to take place in the old Parliament House building (now Samvidhan Sadan). This time, the secretariat has made such arrangements in the Parliament House Annexe.

A team has been assigned the task to keep close tab on Election Commission website on Tuesday and to enter the contact details of successful candidates in near real time.

The team using a software application would be able to check whether the successful candidate is a new MP or re-elected.

The same information would be shared with liaison officers. An endeavour has been made to deploy liaison from the same region and similar language skills to facilitate members and ensure faster communication.

Transit accommodation in the Western Court Annexe, or state Bhavans are being provided to newly-elected members who are not already in possession of government accommodation in the national capital till they are provided regular accommodation by the House Committee, Lok Sabha.