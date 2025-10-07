Registration deadline for Viksit Bharat Buildathon extended till October 11: MoE

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The deadline for registrations for "Viksit Bharat Buildathon", a nationwide innovation movement set to engage students from schools having classes 6-12, has been extended till October 11, Ministry of Education officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the registration process was supposed to end on October 6.

The Buildathon, the largest-ever school hackathon, will mobilise more than one crore students from 2.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under four themes.

The hackathon is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission.

"Registrations for India's largest student innovation movement, Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, will be accepted till 11th October by students across the country," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Buildathon was launched on September 23. The live Buildathon will be held on October 13, and the winners will be announced in December.

The Buildathon calls upon students studying in classes 6-12 to join teams, think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges.

The students will work around four themes of national importance: Aatmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions; Swadeshi – fostering indigenous ideas and innovation; Vocal for Local – promoting local products, crafts, and resources; and Samriddhi – creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth.