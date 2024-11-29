Registration for Rs 1,000 monthly dole to women to begin soon in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) With months left before Delhi goes to the polls, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said registration for providing Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to women in the national capital will commence soon under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

Advertisment

Talking about the scheme during a padayatra campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Burari in north-east Delhi, Kejriwal said the applicant woman must be a registered voter of the national capital.

In its budget for FY 2024-25 presented in March, the AAP government announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' which promises to provide Rs 1,000 per month to each eligible woman above 18 years with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.

"I am working for you... Rs 1,000 (per month) will be credited to your accounts soon. The registration process for the scheme will start very soon," Kejriwal told the women who gathered for the padayatra.

Advertisment

"There is only one condition. The applicant needs to be a registered voter in Delhi. Those who are not will be helped by the local MLA," he added.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Delhi chief minister said it has governments in 22 states, yet it is unable to provide free and uninterrupted electricity, good schools or quality healthcare to the people in any of those states.

Electricity is not only free in Delhi but also available round-the-clock, Kejriwal said as he asked people to call their relatives in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states to find out the power tariff there, which, he claimed, was not only high but also marked by long and frequent outages.

Advertisment

Kejriwal this time has focused his election campaign on the six free facilities being provided by the AAP government.

Seeking to corner the BJP on the issue, Kejriwal said what the opposition party dubs as "free Revdi" was nothing but free facilities provided to the people using their own tax money.

He also termed the Rs 1,000 honorarium to women as the seventh "Revdi", adding to the existing facilities which include free electricity, water, bus rides for women, pilgrimages for elderly, healthcare and education.

Advertisment

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025. PTI VIT ARI