Registration mandatory for drone-UAV operation in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Jun 11 (PTI) Registration has now been made mandatory for the operation of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, officials said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate, Una, Jatin Lal issued the orders keeping in mind security and public interest.

Any person, organisation, institution or government agency operating a drone will have to get their drone registered at the police station concerned within the next seven days, a spokesperson said.

Drones have to be registered within seven days from the date of purchase, he said and added that for registration, it will be mandatory to provide the drone's model, serial number (if any), flight capacity, purpose of use (such as agriculture, surveillance, photography, emergency services etc.), operator's name, address and contact information, and a copy of the remote pilot license, if applicable.

Action will be taken against those flouting the orders. PTI COR BPL DV DV