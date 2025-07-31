Planning Mussoorie trip? Registration now mandatory for all tourists at check-in

Dehradun: The tourists visiting Mussoorie will now have to register their details on a portal developed by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department at the time of check-in, an official said on Thursday.

District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey said that the new rule came into force on Wednesday.

Hotels, guest houses, homestays and other such facilities have to first register themselves on the portal and do the registration of their guests as they check-in, he added.

Pandey said this is being done to deal with overcrowding and managing traffic at the popular tourist spot.

The new rule had to be introduced as the arrival of tourists in the town have almost doubled between 2022 and 2024, he added.

"The move will provide real-time data on tourist footfall in the town," Pandey said.

Hoteliers and owners of similar facilities have been asked to comply with the new rule, he added.

Earlier in May, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the state government to initiate tourist registration in the hill station and submit data regularly.