Registration of 447 trade unions cancelled for non-compliance in J-K

Jammu, May 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday cancelled registration of 447 trade unions and associations for non-compliance of its mandatory formalities across the Union Territory.

The officials said this landmark decision is a step towards establishing a robust and responsible framework for trade unionism and enhancing the credibility of organised labour representation.

"In a significant administrative development aimed at reinforcing compliance with statutory labour laws, Labour Commissioner, Charandeep Singh, has ordered cancellation of registration for 447 trade unions and associations across the Union Territory," an official spokesman said.

He said this action has been taken following their persistent failure to submit mandatory annual returns as prescribed under the Trade Unions Act, 1926.

"Under Section 28 of the Act, every registered trade union must file an audited annual statement detailing its income, expenditure, assets and liabilities," he added.

Despite repeated notices and availability of a streamlined digital submission system introduced under the region's "ease of doing business" reforms, these unions failed to comply, with some having remained inactive for more than a decade, he added.

"This action has been taken under Section 10(b) of the Trade Unions Act, after due process and sufficient notice," Singh said.

"Non-filing of annual returns constitutes a serious statutory breach and is indicative of either prolonged inactivity or cessation of operations. We are committed to ensuring that only active and accountable unions continue to be recognised in J&K," Singh added.

"These cancellations are subject to the outcome of any pending writ petitions before the competent courts of law," he said.