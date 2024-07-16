Registration of eligible voters for elections of SGPC board members extended till July 31

Una (HP), July 16 (PTI) The registration of eligible voters for preparing the electoral roll for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections will be completed by July 31, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said the eligible voters can get themselves registered for the election of members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Board by July 31.

He said that as per the schedule received from the Director Panchayati Raj and Commissioner Gurdwara Elections Himachal Pradesh, preliminary publication of handwritten manuals will be done from August 1 to 20.

Lal said the claims and objections related to the name, post and address published in the preliminary publication list can be made by submitting it before the concerned revision authority by August 21.

The last date for receiving the claims and objections will be September 11, he added.

The district election officer has appealed to the eligible voters of the district to get themselves registered for the SGPC elections by July 31.

The SGPC is responsible for the management of gurudwaras in the states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and the union territory of Chandigarh. PTI COR BPL AS AS