Registration of 'illegal' nursing homes: Delhi govt asks DGHS details of 7 officials for probe

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed the DGHS to furnish details of seven officials in connection with a vigilance probe into alleged irregular and illegal registration of private nursing homes. The health department, in a communication to the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi, said the Directorate of Vigilance has sought detailed biodata of seven officers, "along with specific recommendations containing role and responsibilities of each accused officer" in the matter.

After six newborns were killed in a neonatal hospital fire in May, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had ordered a comprehensive Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into the registration and regulatory management of private nursing homes in the national capital.

There are 1,190 nursing homes, of which more than a quarter are operating without a valid registration, Saxena had said, while directing for a probe. In May, Saxena had suspended Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) R N Das for his alleged "involvement in irregular and illegal registration of private nursing homes", including the one in Vivek Vihar where six newborns were killed in a fire. PTI SLB SKY SKY