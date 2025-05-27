Registration of plots in illegal colonies of Indore to be declared void

Indore, May 26 (PTI) The Indore administration announced on Monday that it would declare void the registration of plots in illegal colonies in the city to check unplanned development, an official said.

The official said that builders who developed illegal colonies would be made to return the amount paid by plot holders as the price of the property District Magistrate Ashish Singh has told the officials of the colony cell of the administration that the registration of plots in “illegal” colonies should be declared void under the prescribed legal process.

The District Magistrate said, “Unplanned development takes place in the city due to illegal colonies. Illegal colonies are fatal for the city.” PTI HWP MAS NR