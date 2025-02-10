Registration of workers must in Sikkim: Official

Gangtok, Feb 10 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Monday asked employers to ensure registration of workers in both organised and unorganised sectors to “avoid legal consequences”, a senior official said.

"Only registered workers are permitted to work in Sikkim," Labour Secretary Regul K told reporters.

He also said there is a provision for penalty for those who fail to comply with the registration requirements.

Labour registration is an ongoing process and can be completed any time of the year at any designated office across the state, he said.

"All workers must be registered to avoid legal consequences," Regul K said.

He said the labour department is carrying out an awareness campaign about the registration of workers in both organised and unorganised sectors under the Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

Regul K said the Sikkim government has tightened labour regulations, making it mandatory for all workers in hotels, shops and construction sites to obtain a labour card to maintain a database.

The official also said all stakeholders are being apprised about the significance of the Act, highlighting its key provisions and applicability. PTI CORR KDK RBT