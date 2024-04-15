Registration opens for Amarnath Yatra in J&K: Pilgrims ready for spiritual journey

New Delhi: Registration for the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra in Kashmir opens with advance registration facilities available in 540 bank branches across the country. The pilgrimage, spanning 52 days, will begin on June 29 and conclude on Rakshabandhan festival falling on August 19.

Advertisment

Major banks including Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), and Yes Bank will facilitate registration at designated branches starting April 15. Pilgrims are required to produce a health certificate for registration, except for children under 13, individuals above 70, and pregnant women beyond six weeks.

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave, located in the south of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is situated at an altitude of approximately 14,000 feet and holds great significance in Hinduism as it is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in the Hindu pantheon. Inside the cave, there is a naturally formed ice stalagmite that is revered by devotees as the lingam, a representation of Lord Shiva.

The pilgrimage typically takes place during the Hindu month of Shravan, which corresponds to July and August in the Gregorian calendar. Devotees undertake the arduous journey to the cave either by foot or on horseback to pay homage to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. The yatra involves trekking through difficult terrain, often enduring harsh weather conditions and security and altitude challenges.

Advertisment

For Hindus, the Amarnath Yatra holds immense religious significance as it is believed to fulfil spiritual aspirations and bring blessings from Lord Shiva.

Local Muslims in the region also benefit from the Amarnath Yatra in various ways. The yatra brings significant economic opportunities to the area, particularly to businesses involved in tourism, hospitality, transportation, and the sale of goods and services catering to pilgrims. Many residents find employment during the yatra season, whether as guides, porters, vendors, pony wallas, or in other support roles. The pilgrimage also fosters a sense of communal harmony and unity among people of different faiths, as local Muslims often extend hospitality and support to Hindu pilgrims during their journey.

Security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra are comprehensive and multi-layered, given the challenging terrain and the potential security threats in the region. The government, along with the Jammu and Kashmir administration and paramilitary forces, deployed personnel to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims throughout the yatra.

Advertisment

Measures include the establishment of checkpoints, the deployment of security personnel, temporary resting sheds, food stalls along the pilgrimage route, surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones, and coordination with local authorities and community leaders to maintain peace and order.

Additionally, medical facilities are set up along the route to help pilgrims in case of medical emergencies. The authorities also issue guidelines and advisories to pilgrims regarding safety measures, health precautions, and other necessary information to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience

Each pilgrim permit will be issued upon payment of Rs 150, with group registration options available for five or more pilgrims. Group registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a fee of Rs 250 per pilgrim.

Advertisment

Chairing a meeting last month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), reviewed preparations for the yatra. The pilgrimage will conclude on August 19, coinciding with Sawan Purnima and Rakshabandhan.

Preparations include improving the track up to the holy cave, setting up state-of-the-art hospitals, and constructing a 3.75 km bypass from Chandanwari to Pissu Top to facilitate smoother movement for pilgrims. Snow clearance and avalanche mitigation efforts are underway to ensure safe passage.

Last year's yatra, lasting 62 days, was suspended early due to reduced pilgrim flow. This year, measures are in place to control the number of pilgrims visiting the cave, located at an altitude of around 14,000 feet. Security and travel arrangements are being made well in advance, with locals anticipating the influx of religious tourists, providing seasonal employment opportunities.