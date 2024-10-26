Registration period for home voting facility should be extended, says SP leader

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra seeking extension of the deadline to register for the home voting facility to November 10.

The facility is available to senior citizens above 85 years of age and disabled persons.

In his letter to CEO S Chockalingam, Shaikh, who is contesting from his current Bhiwandi East seat, said many elderly voters and persons with disabilities are not aware that they can vote from home.

"At present, October 27 is the last date for registration for the home voting facility. If this deadline is extended, the percentage of voting in the state will definitely increase," he said.

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20. PTI COR KRK