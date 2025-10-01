Registration, submission of nominations for PM's awards in public administration begins

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The registration and submission of nominations for the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2025 commenced on Wednesday.

The last date of nomination submission is November 15.

A portal (https://pmawards.gov.in/) for the awards was launched by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances here, an official statement said.

The launch ceremony was conducted via video conferencing, and was attended by officials from ministries/departments of Government of India and Principal Secretaries (Administrative Reforms) and District Collectors/District Magistrates (DCs/DMs) from all states and Union territories, it said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire concept, and format of the PM's excellence award has undergone a revolutionary change since 2014.

The objective of the scheme is to encourage constructive competition, innovation, replication, and institutionalisation of best practices.

Under this approach, emphasis would be on good governance, qualitative achievement, and last mile connectivity, rather than only on achievement of quantitative targets, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

This year too, under the Holistic Development category, the award scheme recognises the performance of the District Collector through targeted individual beneficiaries and implementation with a saturation approach.

With this focus, the applications for awards would be evaluated on three parameters, good governance, qualitative and quantitative.

"It is expected that all the districts participate in Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2025," the statement said, adding that districts with aspirational blocks will participate in "Aspirational Blocks Programme" category covering 500 aspirational blocks across 331 districts in the country.

The period of consideration for category-I is April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2025 and April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2025 for categories II and III.

The total number of Awards under the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2025 would be 16.

The evaluation process would include short-listing of districts/organisations by screening committee (first and second stage), evaluation by expert committee and empowered committee.

The PM's approval will be taken on the recommendations of the empowered committee for the awards.

The Prime Minister's Awards, 2025 will consist of trophy, scroll and an incentive of Rs 20 lakh to the awarded district/organisation to be utilised for implementation of project/ programme or bridging resources gaps in any area of public welfare.