Registration to be must for installing lifts, escalators in buildings, Bihar assembly passes bill

Patna, Jul 24 (PTI) A bill was passed in the Bihar assembly on Wednesday that sought to make registration mandatory for installation of lifts and escalators in multi-storied buildings.

The Bihar Lift and Escalator Bill, 2024 was tabled in the House by Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and was passed by voice vote after the opposition staged a walkout.

The opposition walked out, demanding that the state's amended reservation laws be put in the Ninth Schedule of Constitution.

"Now, unregulated use of lifts and escalators in multi-storied buildings, commercial complexes, hospitals, offices and hotels will no longer be possible. It will be considered illegal. It will be mandatory to obtain registration for installation of lifts and escalators," Yadav told the House.

"Construction of multi-storey apartments, commercial buildings and hotels has increased in recent years. Regulating the operation of these machines and equipment from a safety point of view is necessary to prevent any untoward incident. The Centre's Consumer Affairs Department had requested the states to frame a law to regulate the uses of lifts and escalators," he said.

As per the bill, fines will be imposed on the owner or the institution concerned if they fail to carry out repairs and ignore the standards.

Mandatory inspection of lifts and escalators is also required every three years, it said, adding that the total life of an escalator or lift will be 20 years.

"Insurance and compensation in case of lift accidents will be provided to the victims through third party insurance provision," the bill said. PTI PKD SOM