Registrations for Rs 10 lakh health cover to begin from Sep 23 in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Registrations for a state scheme for cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will begin on September 23 in Tarn Taran and Barnala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is meant to cover all families in Punjab. Addressing a press conference here, Mann said, "Our priority is health, education and infrastructure. In three years, we opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which will increase to 1,000 in the coming time." As far as footfall goes, 1.80 crore people have got themselves checked and treated in these clinics, he said. Mann, a few weeks ago, announced that a Rs 10 lakh 'Sehat Bima' for the state's residents. Camps for registration for the insurance scheme will be set up at 128 places in Tarn Taran and as many places in Barnala. "We have kept the process simple. People just need to bring documents like an Aadhaar card and a voter ID with them for the registration," Mann said. The registration in the two districts will take 10-12 days to complete, Mann said. The camps will be expanded to other districts on the basis of feedback, he said. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna got the cabinet approval on July 10. Under the scheme, all 65 lakh families in the state will be entitled to cashless health insurance of Rs 10 lakh at government as well as empanelled private hospitals. Punjab is the lone state in the country to have such a large mass health cover, Mann earlier said. PTI CHS VN VN