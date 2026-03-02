Registrations open for sixth phase of Yuva Sangam exchange programme

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Ministry of Education has opened registrations for the sixth phase of its flagship youth exchange programme, 'Yuva Sangam', officials said on Monday.

Yuva Sangam aims at strengthening emotional bonds and fostering mutual understanding among young citizens from different states and Union Territories. The initiative promotes the spirit of "Unity in Diversity" by facilitating structured exposure visits between paired states and UTs.

"Interested youth in the age group of 18–30 years, including students of higher education institutions, NSS and NYKS volunteers, and young professionals, are eligible to apply through the official portal," a senior MoE official said.

The previous phase witnessed remarkable participation, with "more than 46,000 registrations" received from across the country, he added.

Since its launch, more than 6,000 youth and coordinators have taken part in immersive tours across various phases of Yuva Sangam (including the 2022 pilot phase), hosted by leading higher education institutions nationwide, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for experiential learning and national integration.

"In Yuva Sangam's sixth phase, 22 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have been identified as nodal institutions across the country. Selected participants will undertake five to seven-day educational and cultural tours (excluding travel days) to their paired states and UTs," the official said.

The programme is structured around the five thematic pillars, the 5 Ps -- Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions and culture), Pragati (development and governance), Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (technology and innovation).

"Through these pillars, participants gain first-hand exposure to cultural heritage, development initiatives, technological advancements, local communities, and educational institutions, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020," the official added. PTI GJS NB