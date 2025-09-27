Registrations opens for HindAyan Joy Ride in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Registrations have begun for the HindAyan Joy Ride, a 20-km cycling event, in Jaipur scheduled to be held on December 7 to mark Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's military victory in the 1971 war.

The ride will start at Amar Jawan Jyoti near the Jaipur Youth Hostel, where participants will pay homage to martyrs, and proceed towards Jawahar Circle before returning to the starting point.

The event is a part of the 'Sunday on Cycle' initiative under the Fit India Movement and is being organised with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The ministry has urged chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra to extend logistical and security support for the HindAyan expeditions.

Event organiser Vishnudas Chapke, the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe over land, said the event is being opened to civilians for the first time.

"Last year, Indian Army and Indian Air Force teams participated. This year, it will be a broader celebration of remembrance and national pride," he said.

In earlier editions, teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force, paramilitary forces and Delhi Police participated.

Organisers also plan to invite local legislators and civic representatives for a symbolic short ride. PTI AG SMV SMV SKY SKY