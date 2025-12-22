New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday asked lawyers to approach the Supreme Court Registry for urgent hearing of cases which will scrutinise the reasons and list the matter accordingly.

The CJI made three observations while sitting in a special vacation bench with Justice Joymalya Bagchi to hear some urgent matters that require immediate judicial intervention.

As the bench commenced hearing of the cases, lawyers started mentioning cases for urgent hearing.

"Instead of mentioning, furnish reasons to Registry. The reasons will be scrutinised, if found urgent, it shall be tentatively listed either on December 26 or December 29," the CJI said.

The special sitting was arranged on Monday to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period, the bench said.

On Friday, CJI Kant said he was willing to sit on December 22, the first day of the Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, for hearing urgent matters.