Regular bail granted to Azam Khan's wife, son

Rampur(UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday granted regular bail to three members of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's family including his wife and elder son in an enemy property case.

Tazeen Fatima, Azam Khan's wife, Adeeb Azam Khan, his elder son, and Nikhat Akhlaq, his sister, who were earlier on interim bail, were granted regular bail by the MP-MLA Special Court in Rampur, Vinod Sharma, the legal counsel representing Azam Khan's family, said.

The family members declined to give a comment to the media.

Sharma said that several people were accused in the case, but the court granted bail to only the three family members.

Azam Khan and his family has been battling close to 100 cases ranging from encroachment to theft since 2017. Azam Khan continues to remain lodged in Sitapur jail.